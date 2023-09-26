Conductor plunges headlong to his death from bus roof after getting hooked on telephone line

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A CONDUCTOR plunged headlong to his death from the roof of a bus plying the Gwanda-Manama route, when he got ensnared in a TelOne line while packing bags on the carrier.

Matabeleland South Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on September 25 at around 2PM. She said Nannick Sibanda (33) from Lobengula area in Bulawayo got hooked by a TelOne line and fell off the bus roof.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal accident where a bus loader died after falling off the roof of the bus. The bus was travelling along the Gwanda-Manama Road headed for Manama area while Nannick Sibanda was on top of the carrier organising bags.

“He got hooked by a TelOne line and he fell off the roof of the bus and landed on the ground. He sustained serious head injuries and he was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged motorists and drivers to check on and ensure the safety of their passengers before moving their vehicles. She also urged motorists to ensure that their passengers adhere to safety regulations.

