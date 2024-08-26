Conductor steals phone from corpse at accident scene

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 24-YEAR old kombi conductor from Seke in Mashonaland East was arrested for stealing a cell phone from a fatal accident victim.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in statement on X, said “Terence Mavheneke (24) appeared before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court on theft charges.

“On the 13th of August 2024 a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Seke Road and St Patrick’s Road claiming the life of Christabella Makwanya. The accused person, a commuter Omnibus conductor who was among those assisting at the scene, stole the deceased’s cell phone, a Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

The mobile phone was recovered on the 14th of August 2024 in Chitungwiza from Nigel Kwaramba and Godwin Chindima who implicated the accused person leading to his arrest. The value of the stolen phone was US$550 and it was recovered.”

The accused was sentenced to 12 months in prison, 5 months were suspended, so he will serve 7 months, said the NPAZ.