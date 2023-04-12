Conga Brothers’ DJ Stinah rebrands, readies album

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WITH growth, change is inevitable! Conga Brothers’ vocalist, producer and songwriter DJ Stinah has rebranded to Stinah DaSoul to accommodate his new image and sound.

Stinah DaSoul told Chronicle Showbiz that change was imminent.

“I’ve rebranded to Stinah DaSoul mainly because of a change of sound, growth, and image. My musical career has been a journey that has taught me a lot of things about life. I’ve come to the realisation that some things work and some don’t. As a creative who specialised in deejaying, I’ve made it a point to focus more on production now.

“I’ve been a stickler for house music, but I’m shifting my focus to music that speaks to the soul. I’m now doing Private School Amapiano with my first production being ‘Ditsang’ which will be dropped next month,” he said.

In July, Stinah DaSoul will release an album named “Emergency Exit”.

Stinah DaSoul said fans should be on the lookout for content from individual members of the Conga Brothers as time passes by. – @MbuleloMpofu

