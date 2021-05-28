Congolese fined for fake passport

Lingani Nyika , Chronicle Reporter

A CONGOLESE man was on Monday fined $10 000 for forging a passport to bypass immigration at Victoria Falls Border Post.

Tshitshi Tshiswaka (38) of Kasai Province in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing and making use of any permit or travel document issued to another when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene.

Tshiswaka was travelling from South Africa to DRC at around 2PM and was arrested at the border post.

Tshiswaka said he was trying to get home to get his eye treated and was not aware that the passport he was using had been tampered with until after he had handed it to the immigration officer.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said immigration discovered that accused person’s passport number had been forged.

“The previous passport number OP 0072756 was altered to OP 00727561 on the second page,” said Mr Chindedza.

Ms Dzvene slapped Tshiswaka with a $10 000 fine or four months imprisonment, in addition he said the accused must be handed over to immigration. — @NyikaLingani.