Connect Connect: A night with DJ Mzoe in Plumtree

Bulawayo-based DJ, Mzoe is set to set the town of Plumtree ablaze when he performs there on Saturday.

The Fudu boss is due to perform at the Chicken King restaurant, at an event that will start at midday.

Joining DJ Mzoe on the decks will be Yugoe, Maba, Big Q, Pro Macassete, Tshuks, and Lexx with a live performance from Mano.

The DJ who was last in the town before the Covid-19 era said he cannot wait to entertain people there with his artistry.

“I can’t wait to perform for the people of Plumtree this weekend. It’s going to be a night to remember as it’s going to be fireworks as usual. ,” he said.

Meanwhile, DJ Mzoe is preparing to host a mega bash in Bulawayo next month that will see him celebrating his birthday with those born in August. – @TashaMutsiba.