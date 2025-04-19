Connect, create, conquer: Bulawayo hosts fashion summit

Mbulelo Mpofu

THE cultural heartbeat of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo is set to host a transformative event that promises to reshape the landscape of the local fashion industry — the “Creative DNA Bulawayo Edition,” a fashion summit scheduled for April 24 at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ).

The “Creative DNA” is a significant initiative organised by the British Council in collaboration with Harare-based Haus of Stone Showroom, led by its visionary founder and creative director, Danayi Chapfika Madondo. The event aims to empower young creatives and foster sustainable growth within the fashion sector, positioning it as a viable career option and a key contributor to the creative economy.

In an interview with Saturday Chronicle, Danayi stressed the importance of the summit in the context of Zimbabwe’s evolving fashion narrative.

“The Creative DNA programme promotes alternative and innovative approaches to the global fashion system. By showcasing the Zimbabwean fashion sector as a viable and rewarding career path for young people, we aim to demonstrate its potential as a significant contributor to the creative economy,” she said.

The initiative comes at a critical time when many creatives, particularly those involved in tangible products like fashion, sculpting, and visual arts, face significant challenges in accessing information about exporting their products internationally.

“We have realised that most of our creatives have limited knowledge about how to reach international markets,” Danayi noted, highlighting a gap that the summit seeks to fill.

A highlight of the Creative DNA Bulawayo Edition is the masterclass titled, “Local to Global: Unlocking Trade and Export Opportunities for Zimbabwean Creatives.” Facilitated by Candy Banda, a seasoned Relationship Manager at DHL Express, this masterclass will provide essential insights into navigating the complexities of global logistics and market access. With over nine years of experience in the logistics industry, Candy’s expertise will empower participants to expand their global reach.

“Understanding how to export is crucial for our designers. This masterclass will equip them with the tools they need to break into international markets and facilitate sustainable growth,” remarked Danayi.

The summit will also place a strong emphasis on sustainability, an increasingly relevant theme in the global fashion industry.

Nkanyeziyethu Malunga, the founder and creative director of Ganu Designs, will lead a workshop focused on utilising natural resources and dyes to colour fabrics.

“This approach taps into our cultural heritage. By using natural dyes, we can allow fashion designers to tell their stories authentically while promoting sustainability,” said Danayi.

Participants will learn how to create patterns using resources found within their own backyards, fostering a sense of connection to their environment and heritage.

“It’s about going back to our roots,” she added, highlighting the importance of indigenous knowledge systems in the modern fashion narrative.

In addition to sustainability, the summit will feature a session led by Dumi Ndlovu, a multi-award-winning visual artist known for his innovative collagraph printing technique. This session aims to encourage designers to create their own fabrics, reinforcing their unique identities through customised textile designs.

“Dumi’s expertise will inspire participants to explore originality in their work. By promoting their own fabrics, designers can distinguish themselves in a competitive market,” she said.

The Creative DNA Bulawayo Edition will also include a pop-up showroom and fashion mixer, coinciding with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which will be held a stone’s throw away at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City. This event is designed to showcase the creativity and innovation within Zimbabwe’s fashion industry, providing a platform for local designers to interact with key stakeholders in trade and commerce.

“As many industry leaders will be in Bulawayo during the trade fair, this is a fantastic opportunity for them to engage with the creative industry. Having this mix of audiences in one room will facilitate important conversations about breaking into international markets,” added Danayi.

The pop-up showroom aims to bridge the gap between local talent and international opportunities, allowing designers to display their work and connect with potential buyers and collaborators.

“This interaction is crucial for our designers. They have products that need allies to help push them into the world.”

The Creative DNA Summit is part of a broader initiative by the British Council to support the creative industries across Africa. In partnership with organisations such as Paper Bag Africa and Afri-Digital, the programme provides access to business accelerator programmes, design think tanks, showcasing opportunities, and grants.

Danayi highlighted the significance of these collaborations.

“The project’s impact on the local economy is significant. Creatives are receiving free education in areas that typically incur substantial costs, alongside access to expert guidance that is often difficult to obtain.”

Ultimately, the goal is to cultivate a creative industry with a strong business foundation, enabling sustainable growth.

“While our creatives possess abundant talent, creativity alone, without basic business acumen, is insufficient for a thriving fashion industry. We aim to empower fashion creatives to sustain their livelihoods through design and compete globally by exporting their work,” she said. As the summit approaches, Danayi has some encouraging words for aspiring designers and creatives.

“This summit offers fertile ground for connecting with both peers and industry professionals. Growth requires stepping outside your comfort zone. Your network is your net worth, and we’re providing creatives with an opportunity to expand theirs.”

She encourages attendees to showcase their work, exchange ideas, ask questions, and explore collaborative synergies.

“It’s also a chance to meet the Creative DNA team in Zimbabwe and share your programme desires. We want to build this programme alongside the community we represent.”

As the Creative DNA Bulawayo Edition approaches, Danayi’s vision for the future of Zimbabwean fashion is clear.

“We’re not just here to deliver; we’re here to serve our fashion community through this programme. That’s the exciting part of the summit — you’ll have direct access to the team shaping its development, and your input will help us tailor our work to best serve our community.”

