‘Connecting with audiences is an art’

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Last Thursday, Bulawayo singer Vusa Mkhaya performed in front of a sold-out Arena Wien Open Air in Vienna, Austria where he connected well with his foreign audience if the footage that is circulating online is anything to go by.

Mkhaya was among the artistes who performed at Austrian singer, comedian and human rights activist, Willi Rasetarits (real name Wilhelm Thomas Resetarits) memorial show.

As is his custom, the ancestor of Bulawayo’s music gave a high-energy and stellar performance draped with a lot of choreography and vocal eloquence.

What caught the eye most was how he connected with the German-speaking fans while performing IsiNdebele songs.

One might argue that since Vusa Mkhaya has been living in Austria for a long time that connection would have been easier. But in an interview, Mkhaya said it takes more than that to create such a connection.

“It’s important for an artiste to connect well with their audience whenever they’re on stage. As an artiste, you don’t need a situation whereby you’re performing and the crowd ends up losing concentration and not paying attention to you.

“You should keep the audience warm and anticipating more from you. As the centre of attention at the time, make the most of it and ensure that you keep your audience on their toes. That’s how we learnt to perform and that connection has nothing to do with how long one has been to a certain place because the crowd is not always the same. Connecting with your audience is an art that should be mastered well,” said the Lalela singer.

The imbube singer even had the Austrians chanting an IsiNdebele phrase, Walala, walimala.

Mkhaya also took time to meet and greet his fans who travelled across Europe to watch him perform, thanking them for their support.

“It’s always good to see fellow Zimbabweans supporting us in foreign lands. I’d like to thank the crew which travelled from across Europe to support us here in Austria,” he said. — @eMKlass_49