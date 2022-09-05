Connie Chiume, Bonko Khoza among 2022 Saftas winners

The 2022 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) took place over the weekend with virtual ceremonies on both nights and the names of the Saftas winners are in.

Hosted by Mpho Popps, Khutso Theledi and Ryle De Morny under the theme “Frame The Future”, the ceremony sought to honour the best in South African film and television production. The main show was prefaced by a Saftas red carpet show hosted by Palesa Tembe and Lasizwe Dambuza.

The MultiChoice group led the tally scooping up a total of 54 awards across both evenings – up from the 47 they took home last year. These wins boasted a mixed bag across various categories such as “Best TV Soap” for kykNET’s Suidooster, “Best Telenovela” for Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity, “Best Achievement In Directing – TV Soap” for Binnelanders and “Best Achievement In Scriptwriting – Telenovela” for Legacy. The broadcast giant’s streaming platform, Showmax, boasted 17 wins from shows such as Tali’s Baby Diary, the much-loved popular telenovela, The Wife and TV Drama, DAM, to name a few.

The public’s favourite on-screen brothers from Showmax’s The Wife, Mqhele Zulu and Nqoba Zulu, played by Bonko Khoza and Abdul Khoza, won for “Best Actor in a Telenovela” and Best Supporting Actor in Telenovela” respectively.

The late great Shaleen Surtie Richards, remembered for her role as nurse Muriel Foster, received the “Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela” award for kykNET’s Arendsvlei.

The SABC achieved nine wins, some of which were SABC 2’s hit reality show Taste Masters SA, winning “Best Competition Reality Show”, while SABC 1’s The Braai Show with Cassper received “Best Variety Show”.

Seasoned actor Manaka Ranaka was awarded “Best Actress in a TV Soap for Generations: The Legacy for her role as Lucy.

Popular streaming platform Netflix walked away with seven awards in various categories for its two feature films, I Am All Girls and Angeliena, and hit TV comedy How To Ruin Christmas S2.

The public had their say in the coveted Public Vote categories where Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was voted as the “Best TV Presenter” for her stellar performance as the host of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices, and DiepCity was voted as the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

This year’s accolade for the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary Connie Chiume for her 45 years of dedicated service to the South African television industry and broader global film industry. Receiving a notable mention from the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture during the broadcast, Chiume joins an illustrious list of previous Lifetime Achievers, including Thoko Ntshiga, Thembi Mtshali and Lydia Mokgokoloshi.

Here is a full list of the 2022 Saftas winners:

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap: Natasha Sutherland – Scandal (e.TV)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap: Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha – Scandal (e.TV)

Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela: Shaleen Surtie Richards (RIP) – Arendsvlei (kykNET, kykNet & Kie)

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Abdul Khoza – The Wife (Showmax)

Best Actress in a TV Soap: Manaka Ranaka (Lucy) – Generations: The Legacy (SABC1)

Best Actor in a TV Soap: Thabo Malema (Bohang) – Scandal (e.TV)

Best Actress in a Telenovela: Nthati Moshesh (Mary Ndlovu) – Isono (BET Africa)

Best Actor in a Telenovela: Bonko Khoza (Mqhele Zulu) – The Wife (Showmax)

Best TV Soap: Suidooster (kykNET, kykNet & Kie)

Best Telenovela: DiepCity (Mzansi Magic)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama: Natasha Loring – Dam (Showmax)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama: • Warren Masemola – Is’phindiselo (eVOD)

Best Actress In a TV Drama: Kim Engelbrecht (Reyka) – Reyka (M-Net)

Best Actor In a TV Drama: Thobani Dlomo Nzuza (Mndeni) – eHostela (Mzansi Magic)

Best TV Drama 4 Mure (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy: Kate Normington – Tali’s Baby Diary (Showmax)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy: Frank Opperman – G.I.L. (kykNET)

Best Actress in a TV Comedy: Julia Anastasopoulos (Tali Babes) – Tali’s Baby Diary (Showmax)

Best Actor in a TV Comedy: Saint Seseli (Vusi Twala) – How to Ruin Christmas (Netflix)

Best TV Comedy: Tali’s Baby Diary (Showmax)

Best Short Film: #Wearedyinghere (Ster Kinekor Rosebank) – Africa Rising International Film Festival

Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film: Nomvelo Makhanya – I Am All Girls (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film: Tshamano Sebe – Angeliena (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Feature Film: Hlubi Mboya-Arnold (Ntombizonke Papayi) – I Am All Girls (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Feature Film: Jafta Mamabolo (Freedom) – Freedom (Showmax)

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film: Barakat (Ster-Kinekor, Numetro, Independent Cinemas in South Africa)

Best Feature Film: I Am All Girls (Netflix)

Saftas Lifetime Achievement Award: Connie Chiume

Best TV Presenter (public vote): Thembisa Mdoda–Nxumalo – Old Mutual Amazing Voices (Mzansi Magic)

Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovella (public vote): DiepCity (Mzansi Magic)

– Citizen/Channel24