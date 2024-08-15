Connie Chiume laid to rest: Family, friends remember legendary actress

Mourners packed the Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton, Ekhuruleni, Gauteng, on Thursday to pay their last respects to veteran actress Connie Chiume.

The star died last Tuesday after a short illness.

Family members and friends spoke at the funeral service on Thursday, followed by her burial.

Actress Nokuthula Ledwaba said she has lost a mother, a mentor, and a friend.

“I met her when I had lost my mom 7 months previously and we got to work together. She wasn’t just my own screen mom, but she would be my own mom and grandmother to my children. She was dependable, caring, gentle, fearless, and super talented. She was all those things.”

Chairperson of the Market Theatre and former SABC head of news Phil Molefe described the late Connie Chiume as a South African television and entertainment industry pioneer. Molefe shared a story of how he helped Chiume secure an audition while they were still working as teachers.

“Connie was a sister, a friend, and a colleague both in teaching and in the creative arts space. Connie’s spirit will live on. Rest in peace Connie, my friend and sister!”

Chiume began her acting journey with memorable roles in internationally renowned productions like Porgy and Bess, Ipi Ntombi, and Little Shop of Horrors.

In the late 80s and early 90s, she took on the role of Thembi in the 1989 series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa and starred in the 1990 film Warriors from Hell. Her remarkable performance earned her the Best Actress award in a Drama Series at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) in 2000.

Chiume gained widespread recognition from 2007 to 2015 for her role as Stella Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14, securing another SAFTA. 2018 she starred as Zawavari in Black Panther and its 2022 sequel. In 2020, Chiume played Mam’Sonto Molefe in the drama series Gomora and appeared in Beyoncé’s film Black Is King. – Citizen/SABC