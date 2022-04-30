Connie’s first visit to Zim

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH African actress, filmmaker and business woman Connie Ferguson will be making her first ever visit to Zimbabwe next week.

Her visit is brought about by the Zodwa Mnkandla Foundation in collaboration with Nedbank Zimbabwe.

Connie who is best known for her role as Karabo Moroka in the long-running SABC1 soapie Generations, will be welcomed in Avondale, Harare on May 7.

She is expected to take the stage on three consecutive events from Friday next week till Sunday.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz NedBank Senior Manager in Marketing, Public Relations and Communication, Mary-Anne Kwidini said Connie’s visit seeks to promote the arts sector in the country.

“Connie is a thriving business woman in the arts industry, her visit seeks to promote this sector in Zimbabwe. Since this is her first visit in the country she will be welcomed by a dinner at Meikles Hotel from 6pm till midnight. She will be taking part in a number of events.

“On April 6 she will be attending a welcome reception which will be a dinner noting that this will be her first visit to Zimbabwe, this dinner is meant to showcase the hospitality that the country at large has to offer as a travel destination,” she said.

Kwidini said on the second day they have organised a luncheon dubbed Women in Business.

“On the second day she will be addressing as a key speaker at the Women in Business event which will be held at The Venue Avondale.

She will be sharing her journey to becoming a successful and inspirational business woman. She will also share how she has managed to make a career in the arts industry.

“On Sunday which is the third day, she will be taking part in a fitness class with Zodwa Mnkandla who is the host for the event. Part of this reason being that Connie is a fitness fanatic hence the fitness exercise.

She will also visit a few charities in Harare. As the co-founder of the Ferguson Foundation which she founded with her late husband Shona, we are aware of her enduring interest in charity works,” said Kwidini.

She said bringing Connie as the speaker is meant to inspire women in the arts business.

“In a nutshell this is basically what she will be doing, the choice of bringing Connie is to promote the arts industry in Zimbabwe and also to inspire women in arts as well,” she said.

Kwidini said tickets can be purchased in advance at the Traverse Offices in Avondale or contact Ebson +263 77 355 0536 — @SeehYvonne