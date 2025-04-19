Conquering couple arrives back in Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo,Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

ADVENTUROUS cycling couple Vusumuzi Mkandla and Thandolwenkosi Tshuma, who cycled and conquered 11 countries, arrived in Bulawayo today at 10 am to complete the second season of the cycling expedition.

Upon arrival, the couple was welcomed at the Large City Hall by several people who included their family, city fathers and artists. The couple shared the highlights of their journey, which took them a year and some days to accomplish.

“We started our journey on April 10 2024 in South Africa, and we headed to Lesotho, Eswatini Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

“We had challenges with weather changes and also the change of water we also got sick with food poisoning, malaria and we could not get a place to camp in other countries which are overpopulated, the journey was hard,” they said.

As a couple, they discovered that as much as they are in love, they both love travelling and they embarked on a journey which was something both of them enjoyed. That was their major inspiration.

“We were so fortunate and blessed that we discovered that we love travelling and we then agreed to embark on this journey. We then chose to use a bike as this gives us an opportunity to meet people and have firsthand experiences and we could go to remote places which alone is a sense of freedom we get from cycling.

“Along the way we learnt a lot, the languages were the first thing that we learnt. We learnt a lot, including culture just understanding the way people live beyond Zimbabwean border. It was a really fascinating experience for us,” they shared.