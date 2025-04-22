Conservation stakeholders converge for critical CITES CoP 20 engagement meeting 

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

KEY policymakers, conservation experts and various conservation stakeholders have converged at a local hotel in Bulawayo for a high-level engagement meeting ahead of the 20th Conference of the Parties (CoP 20) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Organised by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS), the meeting, which is being held under the theme: ‘Inclusive Integration of Sustainable Wildlife Trade into the Economic Landscape,’ aims to solidify Zimbabwe’s position and proposals for the global summit, focusing on balancing biodiversity conservation with economic growth.

The newly appointed Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Dr Evelyn Ndlovu will deliver the keynote speech outlining national priorities with ZIMPARKS Director General Professor Elton Gandiwa present on the outcomes from CITES CoP 19 and the 78th Standing Committee, particularly on Zimbabwe’s proposed strategies.

Prof Gandiwa is also set to present on the African Elephant Dialogue meeting and other recent developments in the conservation space.

The meeting is ultimately set to include discussions on logistical preparations for the November 2025 CITES summit, recommendations for policy submissions, and strategies to amplify Zimbabwe’s voice in international conservation debates.

The CITES CoP20 will be convened in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 24 November to 5 December 2025.

CITES CoPs, convened every two to three years, ordinarily conduct discussions on reviewing progress in the conservation of species included in the Appendices, consider proposals to amend the lists of species in Appendices I and II, consider discussion documents and reports from the Parties, the permanent committees, the Secretariat and working groups, recommend measures to improve the effectiveness of the Convention make provisions necessary to allow the Secretariat to function effectively.