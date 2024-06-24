Consumer Alert! Dark and Lovely products recalled due to bacterial contamination

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Consumer Protection Commission in Eastern and Southern Africa has advised members of the public to stop using 50ml single-use neutralising shampoo contained in the Dark and Lovely moisture plus lotion kit (Regular and super) and Dark and Lovely anti-breakage lotion kit because the products reportedly contain bacteria that may lead to scalp infections.

In a statement on X, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) alerted the public to consider returning the products to the manufacturer, who had recalled the products.

The bacteria in the products are said to be more dangerous to people with weak immune systems.

“The Consumer Protection Commission is in receipt of a notice from the COMESA Competition Commission on the recall of 50ml single-use neutralising shampoo contained in the Dark and Lovely moisture plus kit (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely anti-breakage kit for containing bacteria that may lead to scalp infections in those with compromised immune systems by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of South Africa,” reads the statement.

According to the statement, those in possession of the products should return the products to where they purchased them from and get refunded, for the products to be returned to the manufacturer.

“The Commission is therefore urging members of the public in possession of the 50 ml single-use neutralising shampoo contained in Dark and Lovely moisture plus kits (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely anti-breakage kit to immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund. The product has been recalled by the manufacturer, L’Oreal,” read the statement.

The statement read that the recall is being made in line with Section 15 (1) (e) read with sub section 2 (h) of the Consumer Protection Act which requires the Commission to, “recall the goods for repair, replacement or refund if the goods are unsafe” and “carry out a recall programme on any terms required by the Commission.”