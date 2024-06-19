Consumer Council of Zimbabwe partners UZ to set up academy

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) in partnership with the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) is preparing to introduce the CCZ Academy, which will be linked to the UZ, a renowned higher education institution known for its academic excellence.

The academy, scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday, aims to provide graduates with expertise in consumer protection.

The lobby group CEO/Executive Director, Mrs Rosemary Mpofu said CCZ successfully lobbied for the enactment of a comprehensive piece of legislation that is meant to protect consumers on the marketplace, Consumer Protection Act Chapter 14:44 was enacted in 2019.

“The new law protects consumers of goods and services by ensuring a fair, efficient, sustainable and transparent marketplace,” she said.

She said the academy will target to train ordinary consumers, business operators, entrepreneurs, marketers, front office staff on international best practices on consumer protection, empowering them with knowledge, skills on how to conduct themselves in the marketplace.

The Director General of the Consumers International Helena Laurent is billed to be the guest of honour.