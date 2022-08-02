Cont Mhlanga gets State assisted funeral

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has accorded the late playwright Cont Mhlanga a State-assisted funeral and has given the family $2.5 million.

This was announced by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube on Tuesday afternoon after paying her respects to the Mhlanga family in Nguboyenja suburb, Bulawayo.

She was accompanied by Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni, his deputy Mlandu Ncube, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe executive director Nicholas Moyo and service chiefs.

“I’m here with our deepest respects as the nation of Zimbabwe. He has been accorded a state-assisted funeral by the President. Also as part of the state-assisted funeral, the family will be given ZW$2.5 million to help the funeral to run smoothly,” said Minister Ncube.

Family representative, Styx Mhlanga thanked the Government for the gesture.

Mhlanga will be buried on Saturday at his rural home in Lupane,

Matabeleland North province with the memorial service planned for Friday at Amakhosi township square.

Cont (64) died Monday morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after being admitted for 10 days. His family said he succumbed to pneumonia.