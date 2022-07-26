Cont Mhlanga hospitalised due to undisclosed medical condition

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

VETERAN playwright Cont Mhlanga was last Friday hospitalised and is under close medical supervision for an undisclosed medical condition, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has revealed.

In a statement, NACZ communications and marketing manager, Rodney Ruwende said Mhlanga legend is currently stable and responding well to treatment.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) would like to advise stakeholders and practitioners in the cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) and the general public that NAMA legend Mr Cont Mhlanga has been admitted to a health care facility in Bulawayo.

“He has been under constant and close medical supervision since Friday 22 July and is currently stable and responding well to treatment. The Mhlanga family is requesting members of the public to remain hopeful and keep him and the family in their prayers,” read the statement.

Ruwende urged members of the public to desist from raising unwarranted alarm over his health condition.

“While, understandably, as international art and cultural icon Cont’s health condition raises a lot of interest, however, members of the public are encouraged to resist the temptation of raising unwarranted alarm over his health condition,” Ruwende wrote.