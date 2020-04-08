Contagion movie gives insight on coronavirus

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A 2011 movie about a virus (similar to Covid-19) that spreads around the world killing people indiscriminately, causing governments to lock down their countries, quarantine infected people and encourage social distancing was the toast of this week’s viewership on SABC 3.

Contagion was shown on Sunday night and those who had access to the channel in Zimbabwe and beyond, were glued to their screens following vigorous marketing of the show on social media hours prior its showing.

The movie is exactly what people needed as it mirrored what is going on in the world currently with the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the movie stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, and Marion Cotillard. In the movie, there is a virus called MEV-1 that originated from a pig that ate a piece of banana dropped by an infected bat escaping the destruction of its palm tree forest habitat in China. The movie which in 2011 was just a fictional depiction of what would happen if the world had a global pandemic befall them, ceased to be a movie nine years later as it has now become a documentary for some who are trying to understand what Covid-19 is.

Commenting on the movie, some said watching Contagion assisted them as they now have a better understanding of Covid-19 and the importance of the lockdown.

“Before watching this movie, I had no appreciation whatsoever of the need to stay in one’s home. But after watching Contagion and seeing how the virus spreads, I really appreciated the lockdown and need to avoid people by all means to fight Covid-19,” commented one Thomas Dube.

“It’s really disturbing how accurately Contagion is representing what’s happening now,” commented Yung Enigmatic.

Sphamandla Basil, commenting on the SABC Facebook page called for a repeat of the movie for those who did not watch it.

“Please, please repeat the movie tomorrow a little earlier because our kids were fast asleep and couldn’t watch. They really need to see this, please,” pleaded Basil.

Michelle Patricia Andres said the movie was good in that it showed how grave the situation in the world was.

“Showing this movie was a great idea as people aren’t taking this lockdown seriously like that couple which was arrested for wedding during the lockdown this past weekend.”

Others however said they did not finish watching the movie as it scared them.

“This movie was a bit unsettling for me so I couldn’t finish watching it as I was freaked out. This coronavirus is so real and I’m now more scared than before,” commented Chantelle Gumede.

Some people said they regretted allowing their children to watch the movie as it was clear it had caused panic.

“After the movie, I saw my son crying before kneeling down to pray for doctors and those who have been infected by the virus. I made him watch the movie as he’s always asking why he’s not allowed to leave the house to go and play with his friends.

“I knew that this movie would give him an insight and indeed it did, although it disturbed him a bit,” said one NaTrey.

Others however said the movie could be taken out of context and result in some deriving wrong interpretations about the Covid19 pandemic.

The movie starts with a woman, Beth Emhoff coughing on day two after being infected. She is seen eating peanuts from a bowl at an airport terminal en-route to America. When she gets home, she dies mysteriously after her husband takes her to hospital. When her husband returns home, he also finds his step son who had interacted with his wife, dead also.

In the movie, the MEV-1 is transmitted by droplets from saliva through a sneeze and cough from an infected person and enters the body through the mouth, nose and eyes. Another way that MEV-1 is transmitted is through hand contact, contaminated surfaces such as door knobs, handles, poles and desks. In the real world, Covid-19 is being transmitted in the same manner, something which left many saying “this movie’s accuracy is just too much.”

After being infected, the people start developing respiratory problems and fevers coupled with profuse sweating, pounding headaches, sore throat and cough, eventually dying. Similar is happening with Covid-19.

Also depicted in the movie were the spread of fake news on social media and panic buying as well as governments headaches of trying to keep nations calm.