Contaminated water crisis plagues Pumula North residents

A RECENT household sampling survey in Bulawayo’s Pumula North suburb has uncovered a concerning water quality issue, with all 20 randomly selected water samples found to be non-compliant for bacteriological standards.

The findings were presented to the Bulawayo councillors, according to a recent report.

Reacting to the findings, Ward 23’s Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo raised about the contaminated boreholes serving residential areas.

She emphasised that the polluted borehole water should not be used for consumption, but rather restricted to domestic purposes only.

In response, the Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube assured councillors that all contaminated boreholes would be marked and colour-coded, advising residents to refrain from drinking the unsafe water.

Instead, he said, the tainted sources should be used for tasks such as toilet flushing and cleaning.

The council has resolved to formally receive and note the alarming report, underscoring the need for immediate action to address the water crisis in Pumula North. With all 20 sampled households affected, this issue poses a significant public health risk that requires swift intervention by local authorities to protect the community.