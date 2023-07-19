Contango Holdings Coal Mine commissioning postponed

Online Business Writer

LONDON Alternative Investment (AIM) -listed miner — Contango Holdings has said due to unforeseen circumstances the formal opening ceremony of the plant in Binga has been pushed forward to 31 July.

The mining house started production recently and is one of the transformative development strides in Matabeleland North province given its impact on jobs, community development and downstream industries.

President Mnangagwa was billed to officially commission the massive Project in Binga district on 21 July.

“The Board of Contango announces that, further to the announcement on 22 June 2023, the Company has been advised by the President’s office that due to unforeseen circumstances, the agreed site visit by His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s to the Muchesu Mine has been rescheduled to 31 July 2023.

“Accordingly, the formal opening ceremony will now take place on that date,” reads part of the statement released on Wednesday.

The entity said the mining and washing operations remain unaffected during this time and production is ramping up in line with the Company’s plans.

The mining firm has been accelerating the assembling of machinery in recent months and this has been facilitated by the successful £7,5 million fundraising in October last year.

Coal mining is expected to contribute significantly to the realisation of the US$12 billion mining industry by the end of this year.