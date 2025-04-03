Contango Holdings Plc makes strategic board changes

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

Contango Holdings Plc has announced significant board changes, including the appointment of Ms Yan Huo as a Non-Executive Director, representing the Company’s largest shareholder, Huo Investments (Pvt) Limited.

Simultaneously, Mr Roy Pitchford has stepped down as Chairman, with Mr Gordon Thompson, a current Non-Executive Director, assuming the role.

Ms Huo, 37, is a Chinese national residing in Zimbabwe.

She is a director and 50 percent shareholder of Huo Investments (Pvt) Limited, which holds a 20.42 percent stake in Contango, making it the largest shareholder.

The remaining 50 percent of the Strategic Investor is owned by her father, Wencai Huo.

As a result, Contango clarified that her appointment as a Non-Executive Director is not considered independent.

Ms Huo expressed enthusiasm about her new role.

“On behalf of the Strategic Investor, we look forward to assisting the Company and fellow board members in unlocking the value at Muchesu for all shareholders. We are highly focused on developing Muchesu and have already committed considerable time, capital, and resources efforts we will continue with the objective of building a solid mining operation that delivers sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

CEO Mr Carl Esprey emphasised the significance of Ms Huo’s appointment, noting the strategic alignment between Contango and its key investor.

“Ms Huo’s family investment vehicle has made a material investment into Muchesu and Contango, particularly over the last six months. Her appointment to the board is the natural next step, further aligning the interests of the Company and the Strategic Investor and leveraging their expertise in mining, in-country network, and financial resources.”

Mr Esprey further noted that as Contango continues to evolve, the board must adapt accordingly.

“These changes mark the first steps in positioning the Company for future expansion as a listed plc. We anticipate further adjustments to the Board as we roll out our royalty strategy and will provide additional updates in the near term.”