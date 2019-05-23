Conte set to take charge at Inter

Conte set to take charge at Inter

The Chronicle

FORMER Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to be appointed as the new Inter Milan manager.

Italian Conte, 49, has been out of the game since he was sacked by Chelsea last July, ending a controversial two years at the club.

Inter are fourth in Serie A and will qualify for next season’s Champions League if they beat Empoli on Sunday.

However, it is understood that will not be enough to keep coach Luciano Spalletti in a job.

Chief executive, Beppe Marotta, who left Juventus in October, hired Conte while he was in Turin and remains close to him.

Conte won the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge and the FA Cup in his second, but his time at the club was marred by a series of squabbles, which included texting striker Diego Costa to tell him he was no longer wanted.

Prior to that he won three titles in as many season with Juventus before spending two years in charge of Italy. — SuperSport

