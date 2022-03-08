Content producers must counter hostile propaganda

ZIMBABWE’S economy is on a recovery trajectory buoyed by last cropping season’s bumper harvest and the rebound of the mining sector much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors.

This is a positive which is being played down by hostile foreign propaganda.

It is for this reason that Government is revisiting the rollout of the national digital transmission network to ensure that citizens have access to timeous and appropriate information as part of efforts to counter hostile foreign propaganda.

Addressing independent content producers at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Montrose Studios in Bulawayo on Sunday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government is revisiting its rollout of the national digital transmission network to ensure all citizens access timeous and appropriate information to counter hostile foreign propaganda.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the objective was to ensure there are no blind and deaf transmission areas across the country.

She urged players in the film industry to use their creative productions to change adverse perceptions and project a positive national image which promotes the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Minister Mutsvangwa implored content producers to join hands with her ministry to tell the story of the country’s collective vision.

“As leaders and communities, we agreed that we want to harness and mobilise all our people top channel our efforts towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030,” she said.

The nation is already working towards realising this vision as evidenced by the new companies that have been commissioned and mines that have been revived since the coming in of the Second Republic.

Many companies are also working on increasing their capacity utilisation despite the constraints brought about by the illegal sanctions.

Zimbabwe’s enemies are using social media to peddle falsehoods hence Minister Mutsvangwa’s challenge to content producers to partner her ministry in mobilising the people to work towards realisation of Vision 2030.

Government has said despite the sanctions, Zimbabweans should strive to grow the economy taking advantage of the country’s abundant resources.

The individuals peddling falsehoods to fuel chaos in the economy are among the economic saboteurs that should be exposed by content producers as they tell the true Zimbabwean story.

We want at this juncture to implore Zimbabweans to play their role in growing the economy.

The thrust now should be to positively contribute to the growth of the economy, taking advantage of the many Government policy interventions to enhance ease of doing business.