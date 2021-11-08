Controversial end as Byo Chiefs edge Triangle

Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 1 – 0 Triangle

TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro called his players off the pitch in the 89th as they charged at referee Prince Mathumo for denying them a penalty after Ralph Mathema was hacked down inside the box by Ben Nyahunzvi in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Assistant referee Brighton Nyika indicated that it was a penalty, but Mathumo overruled him and gave an offside against Mathema.

The referee’s decision angered the visitors’ players, who menacingly charged at Mathumo and it had to take Mangwiro and Mathema to calm them down.

Bulawayo Chiefs took the lead in the 77th minute through Billy Vheremu, who tapped in a cross from Farau Matare.

Mangwiro had no qualms with the decision.

“The referee is better placed to make the call. The assistant referee walked straight to the spot, but then we respect the decision of the referee,” Mangwiro said.

Chiefs’ coach Nilton Terreso thought it was an exciting game.

“It was an exciting game. However, it was difficult for us in the last stages of the game where l thought we were not organised as we should have been. It is nice to get off to a positive start,” said Terreso.

Chiefs started the game strongly with their first chance falling to Vheremu in the 31st minute, but his effort was blocked by Takabva Mawaya between the posts for Triangle.

Mawaya was again called into action two minutes later and tipped Malvin Mkolo’s header from a free-kick over the bar.

From the resultant corner-kick Mthokozisi Msebe found himself with enough room just outside the box, but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Five minutes before the break, Msebe sent Matare through on goal but he sent a weak effort that was easily saved by Mawaya.

Triangle’s best chance of the game fell to Delic Murimba just after the break when he met an inviting cross with a header that missed the target by just a few inches.

Bulawayo Chiefs

David Bizanini, Ben Nyahunzvi, Mandlenkosi Gasela (Lucky Ndlela 44 mins), Hugh Chikosa (Dominic Jaricha 88th min) Malvin Mkolo, Joe Nyabinde, Mthokozisi Msebe (Gift Gumbo 90th min), Billy Vheremu, Felix Moyo, Emmanuel Chikwende, Farau Matare

Triangle United

Takabva Mawaya, Jameson Mukombwe, Misheck Ngwenya, Kelvin Gwao, Arnold Chivheya, Donald Mudadi, Russel Madamombe, Gerald Bero, Kenneth Mujaya (Ralph Mathema 58th min), Collin Duhwa, Delic Murimba (Brian Chikwenya 80th min)