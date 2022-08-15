Controversy as CAPS Utd grab crucial win

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1

Bulawayo City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

BULAWAYO City coach Farai Tawachera sent the club media officer Thandiwe Moyo to deliver his simple message at the end of this controversy-hit Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

“He is not coming for the post-match interviews,” she said.

“We know we will be fined, of course…”

Tawachera together with his entire technical team and substitutes were fuming as they felt robbed.

There were ugly scenes at the death of the game as the Bulawayo Municipality team mobbed first assistant referee Chenai Ndoro with some of the players appearing to punch him for a controversial call.

With the home side leading 1-0, courtesy of the league’s top scorer William Manondo’s 69th minute header, Bulawayo City thought they had stolen a point right at the end after Dalubuhle Dlodlo lobbed home.

But Ndoro had his flag raised for off-side, prompting the entire Bulawayo City team to mob him with goalkeeper Reward Muza appearing to shove the flag in his hand.

The visitors protested for over two minutes while centre referee Thabani Bamala and fourth official Washington Chari intervened to save Ndoro.

But the drama wasn’t over yet.

With the players back on the pitch and Chari indicating four minutes had been added, Bamala sounded his whistle to end the match.

It appeared proceedings had indeed ended but Bulawayo City again protested and Bamala had to chase away non-playing staff for the four minutes to be played.

Ndoro’s error wasn’t the only reason the Bulawayo team were complaining about.

They also felt Solomon Sithole’s disallowed goal in the first half, that was also flagged for off-side by second assistant Albinos Zigwati should have stood.

And at the end, Tawachera, in protest and probably unable to control his temper, snubbed the mandatory post-match interview.

Even his messenger was fuming.

But away from the controversy, Makepekepe recorded their second win on the trot and jumped two places up to 11th on the log with 29 points.

The Green Machine have now gone for six matches without tasting defeat with their last loss coming on June 22 against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side showed some hunger and probed their opponents right from the start.

But Bulawayo City, who dropped to 17th on the log, never showed any signs of panic.

They were patient and collected with their midfield, which was well marshalled by Cedric Chinomona, controlling the proceedings.

Sensing threats, Chitembwe introduced Thulani Joseph, who would be his trump card, for Blessing Sarupinda with hardly half an hour played.

The change proved worthy as the home side started dictating proceedings with Joseph pulling the strings.

They, however, went to the break on level terms with the underdogs.

Makepekepe started the second half on the front foot and Emmanuel Mandiranga should have scored from close range when fed by Joseph but Muza somehow saved the effort.

At the opposite end, Wilfred Munorwei shaved the crossbar with a curling free-kick with Tonderai Mateyaunga, in goals for CAPS United, a well beaten man.

Chitembwe was happy with the result.

“I am very happy for the win. It wasn’t any easy one given Bulawayo City gave us a good run for our money. It was a really tough game,” said Chitembwe.

Teams

CAPS United: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Marshall Machazane, Patrick Musaka, Kenneth Bulaji, Valentine Musarurwa, Devon Chafa, Blessing Sarupinda (Joseph Thulani 30th min), Phenias Bamusi, Emmanuel Mandiranga, Clive Rupiya (Powell Govere 64th min), William Manondo (Tichaona Chipunza 80th min)

Bulawayo City: Reward Muza, Lewis Ncube (Elshamar Farasi 85th min), Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Wilfred Munorwei, Dominic Jaricha, Melikhaya Ncube, Solomon Sithole, Genius Mutungamiri (Nqobile Ndlovu 77th min), Chrispen Machisi, Obadiah Tarumbwa (Dalubuhle Dlodlo 70th min), Cedric Chinomona (Welcome Ndiweni 85th min).

-The Herald