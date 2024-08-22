Convict kills ex-lover’s two-year-old child

A 32-year-old Chitungwiza man who spent six months in prison for violence was arrested soon after his release yesterday morning on allegations of fatally assaulting his ex-lover’s child.

Simbarashe Machipisa of Zengeza 5, is alleged to have gone to his ex-lover’s house in Zengeza 1 after his release and killed the toddler identified as Truth Maphosa.

The Herald has it on good authority that Machipisa once had an affair with the victim’s mother, Nomsa Sengwe before he was arrested a few months ago for being violent.

He is reported to have destroyed some property at the same house before he was arrested and convicted.

On Monday night, Sengwe left her three children, including the victim, all aged between two and 15 sleeping in a room while she was going to her other boyfriend’s house in the same area.

Yesterday at around 6 am, Machipisa arrived at Sengwe’s home and found the three children sleeping juveniles sleeping in their bedroom.

He then forced open the door to gain entry into the house and sat on a sofa in the dining room before calling his victim.

Machipisa then strangled the boy before lifting him by his legs and bashing his head on the floor several times.

The other two children witnessed the incident and managed to escape before calling for help from other co-tenants.

One of the co-tenants, Ms Grace Ester Gwara said she alerted other neighbours who came and found the doors locked from inside.

“When I heard the children calling for help, I also alerted other neighbours who then came to assist and when we tried to enter the house, we discovered that the doors had been locked from inside,” she said.

Mr Munashe Roland Kamukapa who lives nearby, broke the door and found Truth Maphosa lifeless body.

Another neighbour Marjunate Magwenzi (50) ferried him to Chitungwiza Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Machipisa was apprehended and a report was made to the police. When questioned by the police, Machipisa who was yesterday still assisting with investigations, alleged that he was first slapped by the toddler and he retaliated.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred on August 21, 2024, at around 6 am at a house in Danga area, Zengeza 1 in Chitungwiza,” he said.

“The suspect, Simbarashe Machipisa aged 32 allegedly strangled and repeatedly rammed the head of a male infant aged two onto the floor, resulting in his death.

“The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother. The incident occurred in the absence of the mother who had gone to a certain house in Zengeza 5 for a sleepover, leaving the victim and his two sisters aged 15 and 12 at home. The suspect was apprehended by a mob leading to his arrest.”