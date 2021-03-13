COOMENT: Let’s not reverse successes of Covid-19 fight

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has warned that Government will not hesitate to tighten Covid-19 control measures if people violate the lockdown regulations. She said the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures should not be mistaken for total victory against the global pandemic.

The Minister said what the people should appreciate is that the pandemic is still with us hence the need to continue with preventive measures.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government would clamp down on some social liberties and economic activities to save lives if the need arose.

Since the relaxation of the lockdown measures, there has been rampant flouting of lockdown regulations thereby compromising people’s safety against the pandemic.

Pirating kombis and taxis are back on the roads taking advantage of the reduced roadblocks in the cities and towns.

Government last year directed that all public transporters should fall under the ambit of the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) to enable the enforcement of lockdown regulations such as sanitising and social distancing.

A number of kombi operators refused to join Zupco and are now illegally operating without enforcing lockdown regulations thereby compromising the safety of commuters.

Vendors are also back on the streets and many of them are not observing the lockdown regulations while some bars have also reopened illegally and allowing seating patrons.

The country has been recording a decline in new Covid-19 infections and deaths and this prompted Government to relax the regulations.

These successes in the fight against Covid-19 can be reversed if the present trend continues whereby members of the public behave as though we are already out of the woods.

The national Covid-19 co-ordinator in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva has said the country’s Covid-19 epidemic curve was on a downward trend indicating that the country’s response is effective but the situation can dramatically change unless people continue to strictly adhere to Covid-19 lockdown regulations despite the relaxation that has allowed the opening of the different economic sectors.

People should continue wearing masks correctly, sanitising, maintaining social distancing and staying at home if they have no business to do in town.

Bars should remain closed and bottle stores should not allow people to gather and drink at their premises as what has become common especially during weekends.

The opening of the economy to sustain livelihoods is very logical but this should not be at the expense of the people’s lives.

Businesses should therefore strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures so that while the nation benefits from the economic activities, citizens are not exposed to the pandemic.