Cooperman launches own genre, relishes working with Metro FM’s Tbo Touch

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Talented producer Cooperman continues to think outside the box, creating his own genre named 3 Step Dance music.

Within this genre, he has released three singles: “Umama” featuring Lewanika M, “Amagama Alambile” featuring Lewanika M, and “Injalo Lendaba.” “Umama” is performing well on the charts, sitting at number eight on the Skyz Metro FM Top 10 chart as of Saturday.

Expanding his influence beyond the Limpopo River, Cooperman recently held a simulcast with Tbo Touch from Metro FM. He described the experience as overwhelming, providing an opportunity to connect with renowned artistes in the industry and inspiring him to create his own music brand.

“Initially, the station aimed to celebrate Africa Day as Africans through a simulcast. Metro FM linked with ZiFM Stereo for breakfast, crossed over to Zambia between 9am and 10am, and then to Botswana from midday. Tbo Touch is a significant brand, and their careful selection of the slot shows their commitment to celebrating Africa.

“The inspiration was to connect Africa and show Ubuntu, our unity as Africans,” said Cooperman.

“The inspiration behind 3 Step Dance music is similar to dance music but maintains an Afro sound by fusing Afro music with house and dance genres like electro and euro. My goal was to create something unique and inspiring. It’s a new sound solely with my touch,” he added.

– @mthabisi_mthire