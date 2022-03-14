Cooperman’s Mpalakazi video lands on Channel O…markets Byo’s ghettos

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

MUSIC producer and radio personality Cooperman has joined the bandwagon of artistes putting Bulawayo on the map as the visuals of the track have made their way on an internationally-acclaimed music channel, Channel O.

The visuals of the song that features poster boy Fab G Umshana kaGogo showcase the beauty of the country’s cultural hub, Bulawayo, as the scenes were shot in Old Magwegwe, New Magwegwe and Nkulumane (Balcony).

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Cooperman said: “It’s good to see that the neighbouring country has accepted my music and this shows that we growing as Bulawayo artistes.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to have more collaborations with South African artistes as they would see and know about us through their television stations,” he said.

Cooperman said he is grateful that a risk he took with his job at Skyz Metro FM of introducing a show called Gqula Cooperman (weekend flavour Party Mix) has opened doors for the unknown and underground artistes.

