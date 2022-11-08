COP 27 opportunity for Africa to unite on climate change- President ED

Nduduzo Tshuma in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the holding of COP 27 in Africa is an opportunity for the continent to speak with one voice on climate change and the mitigation of its effects.

Addressing the Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Summit here, President Mnangagwa said:

“We meet at a time when the impact of climate change continues destroying people’s lives and livelihoods in every part of the world. It is opportune that this COP27 is being held on the African Continent.

Our voice must be heard, as too, should our demands and expectations. We must unite as a Continent and speak with one voice,” said the President.

He said there was need for concrete actions, mostly by those responsible for the climate crisis to listen and prioritise climate finance to help prevent disasters and climate victims recover.

“Commitments we have made and continue to make, can only make a difference when we act on them.”

More details to follow…