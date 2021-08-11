Cop, armed robber killed in shootouts

Zimbabwe Republic Police, CID detectives and homicide police gather at the scene of incident where a police officer was shot by an armed gang in New Luveve suburb, Bulawayo on Monday evening

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

A police officer was shot dead by armed robbers in Bulawayo’s New Luveve suburb on Monday night and police say they will leave no stone unturned in the search for the killers.

On the same night, a suspected armed robber was shot dead in Bulawayo city centre.

The two incidents, police said, could be connected.

The policeman, Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35), was shot in the head at the home of an alleged illegal foreign currency dealer,

Last Mukomawashe. Constable Madzimure was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mukomawashe had earlier on sought the help of police after reporting that he was being followed by suspicious people.

“Last Mukomawashe, went to the Criminal Investigations Department Homicide division at 2PM on Monday to report that he was being followed by men he suspected intended to rob him. Mukomawashe told police he had been given information that he was being targeted by an armed robbery gang which travelled all the way from their base in South Africa,” said a police source.

Acting on the information, a team of detectives from CID Homicide and a Police Special Tactics Team from ZRP Support Unit at Fairbridge were placed on high alert to monitor Mukomawashe, while some officers were stationed at his home in New Luveve.

At about 7PM, Mukomawashe arrived home.

“When Constable Madzimure saw Mukomawashe open the gate, he moved forward from his position without observing the three-armed robbers who were now just closely behind Mukomawashe. He was shot in the head by one of the suspects who fled from the scene on foot,” added a police source.

When Chronicle visited New Luveve yesterday, visibly shaken residents were huddled in groups and their conversations were about the gun shots that rang at around 7PM on Monday.

There was a trail of blood that ran about 100 metres from the crime scene.

Police units, CID and Homicide had cordoned off the crime scene, just behind Matshayiskhova Primary School and were conducting investigations.

Some of them were armed with guns, while others were using metal detectors, perhaps trying to find bullets in the sand.

Residents who spoke to Chronicle said they were living in fear that shoot-outs are increasing in frequency.

“I was sitting in the house and it was not that dark when we heard loud pops and we ran outside to see. Some of us thought that it was a transformer that had burst or there was a fault with the electric cables. When I saw sparks I realised that there were people shooting at each other and I ran back into the house,” said one of the neighbours, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another resident said they thought that there was someone who was throwing stones on their roofs.

“When we try to get attention from people in the house, we normally throw stones on the roofs that are made of asbestos. So, I thought this was the case, but the sound was very loud. I only got the shock of my life in the morning when I was being told by our neighbours that there was a shooting,” said one of the neighbours.

Another said they had heard one of the robbers was shot in the leg hence there was a blood trail.

“We hear that one of them was shot in the leg during the fire exchange. The robber ran for some metres and we hear that they jumped into one of the houses.

“In any case, to tell you the truth we are afraid. We are afraid that these guys will come back since they ran away. This place no more feels safe,” said another neighbour.

At Unity Village, at the corner of Joshua Nkomo Street and 6th Avenue in the city centre, there was a shoot-out between police and suspected armed robbers that led to the death of one of the suspects at the scene.

The other suspects ran away and police recovered a Star pistol with 9mm x 6 rounds of ammunition, CZ pistol with a magazine of 10 rounds and a VW Golf motor vehicle with no number plates.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Commissioner-General of police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga had sent a condolence message to the family of the slain policeman.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police sadly reports the death of Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35) who was shot by armed robbers after reacting to a robbery case in Luveve suburb, Bulawayo. The Commissioner-General of police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, expresses his heartfelt condolences to the Madzimure family on the untimely death of Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“Investigations are in progress and the two shooting incidents might be linked. However, we shall know more as the investigations continue.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will leave no stone unturned until all culprits involved in the death of the cop are brought to book.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to report information relating to armed robbery syndicates at any nearest Police Station or contact Zimbabwe Republic Police, Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525, National Complaints Desk on 242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712800197,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

Last Saturday, police shot and killed three armed robbers trying to rob a mining equipment dealer in Bulawayo’s Fourwinds suburb. Three others were taken into custody and have appeared in court.

The six-armed robbers are part of a gang that recently raided Choppies Supermarket in Parklands and Access Finance in the city, getting away with nearly US$300 000 and R1 million.

Police said the six are linked to other armed robberies in the city, and had also just come in from South Africa with the intention of committing robberies.

Between March and June this year, Bulawayo police reported 32 armed robberies in the city, including the fatal shooting of a till operator at a liquor store in Ascot. — Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi.