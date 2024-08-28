Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

Peter [email protected]

A 38-YEAR-OLD police officer stationed in Bulawayo has been arraigned on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Memory Sayi, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was in the company of another police officer when they came across one Donald Muchemi, who is the complainant in this case and was driving a commuter omnibus and was dropping off passengers at an undesignated point.

“The two officers arrested Muchemi and escorted him to the Bulawayo traffic office. The accused person was instructed to escort the complainant to the fines office where he was supposed to deposit a fine. The accused person informed the complainant that he was going to pay USD160 at the fines office and allegedly coerced him to pay her US$30 instead,” read excerpts from NPA.

Muchemi is reported to have later informed the owner of the commuter omnibus of the offence and made a police report.

“When the accused person heard about the complaint she allegedly receipted the US$30 and forged the complainant’s signature,” read the document.

She was remanded out of custody on US$100 and will appear in court by way of summons.