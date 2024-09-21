Cop in court for murder after shooting armed robbery suspect

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 28-YEAR-OLD Police officer, allegedly shot a man multiple times during an operation to apprehend robbery suspects at Radway Farm in the Midlands.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Mitch Tafirenyika who is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police appeared before the High Court sitting at Gweru on murder charges.

“The accused person who was 28 at the time the offence was committed was part of a team of Police Officers who were tasked to apprehend armed robbery suspects, Tichaona Muzhanduki and Doubt Munsaka at Radway Farm. The accused person and a colleague were armed with service rifles. When they got to the farm the team split into four groups and surrounded the house. The now deceased opened the door after the Police had knocked and shouted “Police.” The accused person immediately discharged his firearm and shot the deceased several times on the chest and arms. The deceased died on the spot.”

Tafirenyika is set to be sentenced on Monday