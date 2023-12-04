COP28 has sharpened Zimbabwe’s focus on greening the economy: Minister Edgar Moyo

Leonard Ncube in DUBAI, UAE

ZIMBABWE will emerge from the ongoing 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) more focused on its journey towards a greener and more environmentally friendly energy sector through collaboration with potential international investors.

This was said by Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo after witnessing signing of agreements between Zesa Holdings and three international partners from Sweden, UK and the United Arab Emirates.

Zesa signed an agreement with Absolicon for construction of a robotic manufacturing plant to produce solar collectors that will provide fossil-free heat, replacing the 1400 coal-fired boilers currently in use in country, and another with Africa Greenco, a private company dedicated to supporting renewable energy development in Zimbabwe and de-risking investment into investments into energy, and also with QLV, known as QLV Access Cables, a company owned by the private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Qassimi of Dubai to establish a local production plant at ZESA Enterprises in Zimbabwe.

The signing ceremonies were held separately.

“Today is a momentous occasion as we gather here to witness the signing ceremony that marks a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for Zimbabwe. ZESA Holdings signed a System Operations Agreement with Africa Greenco, a private company dedicated to supporting renewable energy development in Zimbabwe and Absolicon. These agreements, signed during the ongoing COP28 in Dubai are truly historic and mark a significant milestone in our nation’s journey towards a greener and more environmentally friendly energy sector.

“I firmly believe that the partnership between Zimbabwe and the private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Qassimi will continue to flourish, bringing about shared benefits for our people. This investment resonates with our Government’s commitment to providing efficient and affordable electricity to all corners of our country,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the name “Access Cables” reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that every citizen of Zimbabwe has access to reliable and affordable electricity.

“This joint venture is not only aligned with ZESA’s goals but also with our government’s Vision 2030 objectives and aspirations of attaining an upper middle-income economy by 2030. These joint ventures comes at a time when our country requires accelerated grid extensions for the total electrification of our nation.

“The future of our people hinges upon collaborations that foster shared visions and mutual benefits. With the establishment of a local cable production plant, we will not only create job opportunities but also transfer technology and enhance capacity utilization in the electricity supply industry. These advantages will contribute significantly to the prospects and economic growth of our beloved nation,” he said.

The Minister said the establishment of the QLV Access Cables Joint Venture, which will set up a local production plant at ZESA Enterprises in Zimbabwe, represents a significant step towards achieving our universal access target by 2030.

He said the agreements are testament to the “Zimbabwe is open for business” philosophy, championed by President Mnangagwa and the country can attract foreign direct investment and foster economic growth through such collaborations.

Minister Moyo said the partnerships speak to the commitment to transitioning to clean and renewable sources of energy.

“With the production of solar collectors, we aim to significantly reduce our reliance on coal-fired boilers, which have been a major contributor to carbon emissions and air pollution in our country. This initiative will not only help us achieve our climate goals but will also provide clean and sustainable heat energy for various sectors, including industrial, commercial, and residential.

“Furthermore, the signing of the System Operations Agreement with Africa Greenco represents our commitment to ensuring the successful integration and operation of renewable energy sources into our national grid. Africa Greenco’s expertise in providing security and guarantees for renewable energy projects will be instrumental in supporting the development and deployment of clean energy solutions across Zimbabwe.

“This partnership will unlock new opportunities for investment in renewable energy and pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient energy system. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Absolicon, Africa Greenco and QLV for their commitment to partnering with Zimbabwe in our journey towards a sustainable energy future. These agreements would not have been possible without their dedication, expertise, and shared vision for a clean and prosperous Zimbabwe. Signed during the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, the agreements are truly historic and mark a significant milestone in our nation’s journey towards a greener and more environmentally friendly energy sector,” said the Minister.

The partnerships will also help Zimbabwe tap from the expertise and innovative technologies offered by Absolicon, GreenCo and QLV, to drive the growth of renewable energy in Zimbabwe.

Minister Moyo said the ongoing COP28 provides a platform for nations to come together, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships that will pave the way for a sustainable and resilient future.

Zesa executive chairperson Dr Sydney Gata said the partnerships mark a significant milestone in the journey towards achieving universal access to electricity in Zimbabwe.

The QLV deal will lead to local production of cables and conductors, thereby addressing shortage of equipment and material at Zesa which will cover the backlog of over 350,000 customer connections and the need to replace more than 60 percent of underground cables in Harare and Bulawayo.

Dr Gata said the deal is worth US$70 million.