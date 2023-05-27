Copper cable thief nabbed

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A man was arrested after he was caught with 12 metres of copper cables in Pumula South, in Bulawayo after residents spotted him cutting cables from electricity poles.

The man Isaya Vumbunu aged 29 was arrested on Africa Day after residents had seen him cutting copper cables at a pole in Pumula South.

According to Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, Vumbunu was found with 12 metres of copper cables at his place of residents.

“Police arrested Isaya Vumbunu a male adult aged 29 of Pumula South, Bulawayo for stealing ZESA copper cables. On the 25th of May 2023 at around 2000 hours, Isaya Vumbunu was spotted by one of the residents from the same neighbourhood, cutting ZESA overhead copper cables at a pole near a certain house in Pumula south Bulawayo. When he noticed that he had been seen, he ran away,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said a police report was made leading to the arrest of Vumbunu and commended the public for helping apprehend the criminal.

“The police searched the place and approximately 12 meters of ZESA overhead copper cables were recovered. Police appreciate members of the public for supplying information that led to the arrest of the accused persons,” said Inspector Ncube.

He encouraged the community to continue assisting police by reporting all suspicious power outages to the nearest police and knowing their load-shedding schedules.

“We encourage the public to report all suspicious persons who might be dealing illegally in copper and anyone found tampering with electrical equipment. Let us also report people suspiciously living on the proceeds of crime as they may also be linked to the theft of copper cables,’’ he said.

