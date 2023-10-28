Copper cable thieves need no mercy at all

THE police must not relent in the arrest of copper cable thieves who are destroying infrastructure and costing the Government a lot of money while inconveniencing citizens who go for days, some even months, without power.

We reported yesterday that nine suspected copper cable thieves were arrested within 24 hours following a dramatic high-speed chase in Bulawayo, which turned into an action movie scene that forced the police to open fire, leaving the suspects with no option but to leave their loot and flee on foot.

No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident that occurred in Old Pumula suburb on Tuesday morning, where the police later impounded the vehicle and searched it only to find 50kg of copper cables stashed in a sack.

The first two suspects were apprehended after they ironically went to the police station where they tried to trick police officers into believing that the impounded vehicle belonged to them and had been hired out to two people.

Following this incident, police intensified the investigations leading to the arrest of seven other suspects in a different case within the same suburb who implicated cross-border transporters in the crime.

The nine arrests were carried out during a two-day operation in the Pumula suburb, as police escalated the fight against the daring copper cable theft, a menace linked to the rampant power outages in the city and across the country.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said the two were arrested on Tuesday morning, stating that the value of the copper was not immediately given.

“This happened on the 23rd of October at around 1100 hours. Police received a tip-off from members of the public that a sky blue Honda Fit, registration number AEY 7966 with two occupants was seen offloading copper cables at a house in Old Pumula,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the police swiftly reacted to the tip-off and approached the suspects for questioning.

“However, the two suspects then took off at high speed, with police in full pursuit, where they cornered them at Emthunzini suburb from Old Pumula.

“During the chase, police fired two warning shots, with one hitting the back of the Honda Fit.

“The two then dumped the vehicle, leaving the engine running near a house in the suburb,” said Insp Ncube.

He said police went back to the original crime scene in Old Pumula, and recovered a 50kg sack containing copper cables.

Insp Ncube said the cables were taken to the police station, where the suspects’ vehicle had been impounded.

“A search through our Vehicle Theft Squad established that the car was registered in the name of a different person. On the same day, the first two suspects appeared at the police station, claiming they had hired the car to two people, leading to their arrest,” Insp Ncube said.

“The suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with investigations,” said Insp Ncube.