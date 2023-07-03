Copper thief arrested

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 35-year-old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for illegally possessing copper wire. Charles Mthombeni who resides in the Makokoba suburb was arrested on June 28, 2023 and 9.75kg of copper wire was recovered.

Police confirmed his arrest on their official Twitter handle,’’ Police in Mzilikazi acted on the received information and arrested Mthombeni Charles (37) for theft of copper wire in Makokoba on 28/06/23 at around 1100 hours. The suspect was found in possession of 9.75kg copper wire which was in his satchel,’’ read the tweet.