Copper thief arrested

03 Jul, 2023 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Copper thief arrested

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 35-year-old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for illegally possessing copper wire. Charles Mthombeni who resides in the Makokoba suburb was arrested on June 28, 2023 and 9.75kg of copper wire was recovered.

Police confirmed his arrest on their official Twitter handle,’’ Police in Mzilikazi acted on the received information and arrested Mthombeni Charles (37) for theft of copper wire in Makokoba on 28/06/23 at around 1100 hours. The suspect was found in possession of 9.75kg copper wire which was in his satchel,’’ read the tweet.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting