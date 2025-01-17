Cops drop bribe money and flee as ZACC officials close in

Tarisiro Tafirenyika [email protected]

TWO police officers stationed in Mutare appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for demanding a bribe from an illegal taxi driver.

On 7 January, Dudzai Jennifer Chiponda (47) and Glynislynn Mutsago (38) arrested an illegal taxi driver for operating without a licence in the Mutare Central Business District.

They demanded a bribe of US$90 to release the driver’s vehicle. The driver pleaded that he did not have the requested amount and asked if they could go to his employer’s residence to collect the money.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, under the pretence of going to his employer, the driver instead drove to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) offices. Once there, he parked outside and entered the premises, leaving the officers loitering under a tree across the road. He reported the situation to ZACC officials, who set a trap for the officers. However, by the time they arrived, the officers had already left the scene.

The driver, accompanied by an undercover investigation officer posing as his employer, returned to the CBD where they parked. While there, the accused officers approached the vehicle, accusing the driver of deceiving them and reiterating their demand for a bribe. The investigation officer successfully negotiated the bribe amount down to US$20.

The officers instructed the driver to proceed towards the civic centre to collect the bribe. As they followed, reinforcement units approached, prompting the officers to drop the money and attempt to flee. However, they were quickly apprehended.

Chiponda and Mutsago were granted bail and are scheduled to appear in court again on 25 January