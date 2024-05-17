Cops hunt for child killer who escaped from hospital

Online Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a man from Epworth in Harare who in January forced his two-year-old child to drink maheu laced with rat poison following a domestic dispute with his wife.

The man, Tinashe Nyamutambo (22) also drank the poison and both of them were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where the child died a few days later.

Nyamutambo later escaped from the hospital and his whereabouts are still not known and police are looking for him in connection with the murder case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to locate Tinashe Nyamutambo aged 22 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on January 29, 2024 at a house in Garan’anga, Epworth, Harare. The suspect allegedly forced his child aged two to drink buttermilk maheu which was laced with rat poison following a domestic dispute with his wife.

“Subsequently, the suspect drank the poisoned maheu and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals together with the child for treatment. The child died while on admission at the hospital on January 31, 2024 while the suspect escaped to an unknown destination,” he said.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Nyamutambo should contact ZRP Harare Operations on (0242) 748836 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a case of murder which occurred in Chikoto Village under Chief Zimuto in Masvingo on May 12, 2024 in which two male juveniles both aged 13 allegedly assaulted another male infant aged three with sticks after accusing him of bed-wetting.

The victim succumbed to injuries whilst admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Police in Masvingo have also arrested Tanaka Hora (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Rumwanda Business Centre on May 11, 2024 in which Jefrees Mukonzi (21) died.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a plank once on the forehead following a misunderstanding.

The victim succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Chipanda Clinic, Masvingo.

@The Herald