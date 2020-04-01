Coronavirus: Isolation centres for pregnant women

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THERE is a need to have Covid-19 isolation centres that can accommodate pregnant women during the lockdown period, Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Pugie Chimberengwa has said.

Addressing government officials and service chiefs Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo recently, Dr Chimberengwa said the centres should be set up as a matter of urgency because if there is a pregnant woman who is Covid-19 positive, they will need special care during delivery.

Isolation centres with theatres for operations like Caesarean Section where necessary.

“This is because the Covid-19 pregnant woman cannot be mixed with other pregnant women at a maternity ward as they might infect others,” said Dr Chimberengwa.

Dr Chimberengwa said such a realisation came after a woman who was among the 10 local people in contact with the first country’s positive case of a Victoria Falls 38-year old man was pregnant.

A total 10 people were tested for Covid-19 in Matabeleland North province after they came into contact with the Covid-19 positive case in the resort town. Health authorities traced all his possible contacts and specimens were collected from those reached.

“One of the 10 persons who was in contact with the positive case that is the only one recorded in the province is pregnant.

“Luckily the results came negative but for future developments, it is ideal for the isolation centres to have maternity facilities,” he said.

Dr Chimberengwa who administratively oversees issues to do with Ministry of Health and Child Care in Bulawayo working with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Health Director proposed Ekusileni Hospital as an isolation site for pregnant women as it has a maternity ward.

