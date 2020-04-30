Coronavirus Watch: South Africa hard hit by coronavirus

As of 9 am EAT 28 April 2020, a total of 33,273 Covid-19 cases and 1,467 (CFR: 4.4%) deaths have been reported in 52 African countries. Since the last brief, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 42% (9,768 cases).

The five countries in Africa with the highest cumulative number of cases (proportion of reported cases in Africa) are South Africa (4,793; 14%), Egypt (4,782; 14%), Morocco (4,120; 12%), Algeria (3,517; 11%) and Cameroon (1,756; 5%).

When population is taken into consideration, Djibouti (105), Mauritius (26), Cabo Verde (20), Equatorial Guinea (18) and Seychelles (11) are reporting the most cases per 100,000 population within the continent.

Nine countries are reporting case fatality rates comparable to or higher than the global case fatality rate of 6.9%. Out of these, the case fatality rates for countries with 100 cases or more are: Algeria (12%), Liberia (12%), Sudan (8%) and Egypt (7%).

Africa CDC is working with all affected countries and is mobilizing laboratory, surveillance, and other response support where requested.