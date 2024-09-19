Corporate  24 Donates Tramadol Injections to UBH

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

Corporate 24 Private Hospital in Bulawayo, on Tuesday, donated 400 Tramadol injections, valued at USD 800, to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as part of its dedication to supporting local healthcare initiatives and a commitment to the local health sector’s emergency preparedness. Tramadol is a painkiller commonly used for managing pain after major surgeries, including orthopedic operations.

In an interview with the Chronicle yesterday, Corporate 24’s Marketing Manager, Mr. Vusi Moyo, stated that this donation is part of the organisation’s effort to strengthen relationships with local health stakeholders, particularly government public hospitals. “We donated 400 units of Tramadol, valued at USD 800, to United Bulawayo Hospitals on Tuesday. We chose UBH as part of our effort to build relationships with health stakeholders. Through this emergency preparedness campaign, we aim to enhance readiness among ourselves and other key partners for any potential emergencies,” he said.

“We previously have been focusing solely on working with ambulances, but we are now expanding our efforts to collaborate with other hospitals, especially government facilities. We chose United Bulawayo Hospitals, one of the largest and most accessible hospitals for people with various ailments and accident victims who may not afford private care. This donation is our way of contributing to patients who need affordable medication and cannot access private hospitals,” he added.

Mr. Moyo stated that this was the inaugural donation of its kind and that Corporate 24 plans to conduct many more donations with UBH and other hospitals in the future. “This is just the beginning. We are planning to implement many more programs, particularly with UBH, and we also intend to collaborate with Mpilo Hospital. Starting in October this year, we will not only focus on donations but also on creating strategic partnerships. Our goal is to assist public sector hospitals with both our expertise and contributions of equipment and medications,” he said.

Ms. Nyasha Maname, the pharmacist from Corporate 24 who attended the donation event at UBH on Tuesday, explained in an interview that Tramadol works more quickly to relieve pain compared to other painkillers like Panadol. “Tramadol is a painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain. It is suitable for individuals with conditions like arthritis, those who have undergone operations, or people involved in road traffic accidents. Tramadol is an analgesic that effectively manages severe pain, similar to pethidine, and is more effective than painkillers like Panadol.”

Mr. Isaac Nhubu, the Public Relations Officer for UBH, applauded Corporate 24 for their donation, emphasising that it will greatly benefit the patients at the hospital. “This donation will greatly benefit our patients, and we want to extend our gratitude to Corporate 24. Relieving pain is a crucial aspect of patient care, and Tramadol is a high-standard painkiller that effectively alleviates severe pain, such as that from surgeries or accidents,” said Mr. Nhubu.