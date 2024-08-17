Corporate24 launches customisable ‘myPLAN’ medical insurance, offering unprecedented coverage flexibility

Amos Mpofu and Mbulelo Mpofu, Chronicle Reporters

IN a move to disrupt the traditional medical aid industry, Corporate24 has announced the launch of its new “myPLAN” product — a customisable medical insurance plan that gives customers unprecedented control over their coverage and costs.

The launch, presided over by United Refineries Limited (URL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Busisa Moyo, took place at the Holiday Inn in Bulawayo yesterday.

Moyo applauded Corporate24 for its innovation.

“I’d like to commend Corporate24 for this ground-breaking initiative, which I believe will benefit many. We all need a fresh, innovative mindset that constantly seeks solutions to our problems. Great leaders possess this quality of neoteny — an innate curiosity and creativity. This quality is evident throughout Corporate24,” he said.

While praising the excellent work done by Corporate24, he also encouraged the public to remember that our community is strengthened by its own people.

“We need to create inclusive businesses that address the issues we’ve left behind in rural areas. When we achieve that, we can truly say we are making progress, that we are different, and that we are moving the country forward. I strongly believe that this is not solely the Government’s role but the responsibility of every African who cares about the progress of our continent,” he said.

Moyo highlighted that Zimbabwe lags in medical aid coverage, with only 7 percent of the population having medical plans, leaving nearly 93 percent without coverage.

“Zimbabwe is currently at just 7 percent in terms of medical aid coverage, largely due to EcoSure, which has only slightly improved the situation. People need to understand that lacking medical aid means relying on family for support in case of an accident or illness. Often, these situations arise when families are already constrained, leading to the need for ‘Kanzatu Kanzatu,’ where you ask family members for small contributions. This launch aims to prevent such scenarios by providing coverage for everyone within your class. I encourage the public to embrace this inclusive and effective plan. With that, I officially declare the myPLAN Medical Aid plan launched,” he said.

Corporate24 General Manager Thompson Muchineuta said that the core premise of myPLAN is to allow individuals and families to select specific medical services and benefits they want to pay for, rather than opting for the traditional one-size-fits-all bundled plan.

“This myPLAN provides people with the flexibility to choose what they want covered. It’s incredibly easy to use from the subscription stage, as we’ve introduced a chatbot accessible through WhatsApp. You simply send a ‘Hi’ to the chatbot platform, and everything you need is readily available. The payment platform is also integrated, and we’ve ensured it’s secure to use,” Muchineuta said.

Corporate24 Marketing Manager Vusi Moyo provided a detailed explanation of how the medical scheme operates.

“Customers have the privilege to select any base plan starting from as little as $3 a month, covering essential medical services such as consultations, hospitalisation, emergency care, and preventive screenings,” he said.

“Each module has a clearly listed price, allowing individuals to customise their plan and pay only for what they will actually use. There is a three-month waiting period for consultations, and hospitalisation coverage begins after six months. The product is available up to the age of 55, and we do not cover chronic ailments due to their high cost, as we aim to ensure affordability,” he explained.

Popular artiste Madlela Sikhobokhobo, who played a key role in Corporate24’s research drive, encouraged the public to join this medical aid scheme for support in times of need.

“I was tasked with conducting research using my skits on Facebook, and I found that people often shy away from medical schemes because they are perceived as costly. However, healthcare is no longer a luxury but a necessity. People need to access it,” he said.

The launch of myPLAN comes at a time when Zimbabweans are demanding more flexibility and control over their healthcare spending, particularly in light of affordability issues.