Corporates League action goes on

ALL the Bulawayo Corporates Social League (BCSL) games in hand will be played on Saturday withlog leaders Speed Shipping Stars set to entertain MH Galaxy at Emakhandeni Hall.

BCSL fixtures secretary Leopold Chokera said: “This weekend we are playing games in hand fixtures. We are looking forward to another exciting season and as a league we need everyone’s support, especially sponsors.

”Speeding Stars sit on the apex of the log standings with 40 points, five ahead of second placed Simbisa who are scheduled to take on Zimtile at Gifford High School.

Zimtile are perched on eight with 24 points in the 20 member league.

Iminyela ground will be the venue of the game between ZETDC and Coca-Cola. ZRP Bombers and Ostrich will fight it out at Ross Camp.

Chibuku and Steward Bank will fight it out at Raylton Sports Club while Millennium and Proton do battle at Mzilikazi Primary School.

BCSL Saturday Fixtures

Coca-Cola vs ZETDC ( Iminyela Ground), ZRPBombers vs Ostrich ( Ross Camp), Chibuku vs Stewardbank ( Raylton Sports Club), Millennium vs Proton (Mzilikazi Primary School), Simbisa vs Zimtile (Gifford High School)Speeding Stars vs MH Galaxy ( Makhadeni Hall).

