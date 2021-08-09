Correctional officer’s life transformed by acting role

Joel Tsvakwi, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Bulawayo Metro Province correctional officer Annnastasia Tsikisayi is experiencing a life-changing moment as a result of her feature on the recently premiered Crimes and strings drama.

Tsikisayi who acts as Jane in the series that is showing on ZBCtv every Wednesday previously harboured no intentions of appearing on-screen and believes that being part of the cast was a matter of trial and error.

But now, the sky is the limit for her as she is seeing herself slowly penetrating the showbiz scene through acting.

What she shared as momentous was being part of a cast that was largely made up of inmates.

“My experience behind the camera was awesome. I enjoyed every moment, at times it seemed so simple, but I later got to see the seriousness of it as the directors were doing their job.

“Overall, it was a fun and adventurous experience that was very educative culminating in me realising the other side of myself that I’m an actor,” she said.

Tsikisayi who used to have a misdirected perception of acting is now convinced that it is not just about what you see.

“I used to have a general view of actors and acting thinking that it’s just a time when you’re behind the camera and smile or be emotional, whatever the character requires you to be. But after appearing on this drama I realised that it’s more than that, honestly, it’s being a whole different person to inform, educate and entertain people,” she said.

The public and family member’s comments after watching her on-screen added to the matrix to convince her that acting is a transformational opportunity.

“When the drama first came out on ZBCtv I was overwhelmed with the comments that I got from family, friends, workmates, and even some people on the streets telling me how beautiful and natural I looked on TV.

“To be honest, the beauty part did not surprise me, but mostly, comments suggesting that I have what it takes to be counted among great female actors if I continue acting.”

“I’m greatly indebted to my superiors for allowing me to try out what has become a life-changing trial for my life. Though we faced some hiccups during production as a result of Covid-19, I’m glad that we managed to soldier on to get the drama going,” she said. – @joelTsvakwi