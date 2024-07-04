Corruption a threat to peace and security in Sadc

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Politics Hub

The Sadc region is expected to intensely discuss corruption as the region finds itself grappling with the pervasive and insidious issue which threatens the regional bloc’s socio-economic development.

This multi-faceted scourge not only undermines the socio-economic development of the Sadc member states but also poses a significant threat to peace and security in the region.

Corruption has woven itself into the fabric of many Sadc countries, permeating various sectors including government, law enforcement, and business.

The ramifications of this endemic corruption are far-reaching, creating a breeding ground for inequality, poverty, and political instability.

Moreover, the illicit flow of funds due to corrupt practices hampers efforts to combat transnational crime, terrorism, and other security threats, making it a pressing concern for the entire Sadc community.

The Sadc Protocol against corruption, adopted in 2001, serves as a cornerstone for the region’s anti-corruption efforts.

The protocol outlines measures for preventing and combating corruption, promoting integrity and accountability, and enhancing transparency in the public and private sectors.

However, despite this framework, the prevalence of corruption continues to hinder progress and erode public trust in governance institutions.

In his first state of the nation address of the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate in December 2017, President Mnangagwa promised zero tolerance in his government’s push to punish corruption that affects economic growth.

“Corruption remains the major source of some of the problems we face as a country and its retarding impact on national development cannot be overemphasised,” President Mnangagwa said.

“On individual cases of corruption, every case must be investigated and punished in accordance with the dictates of our laws. There should be no sacred cows. My government will have zero tolerance towards corruption, and this has already begun.”

To address this critical issue, Sadc member states need to prioritise the implementation and enforcement of anti-corruption laws and regulations.

They should establish independent anti-corruption agencies with the necessary resources and authority to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption without fear or favour.

Additionally, promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in both public and private sectors is imperative to root out corruption at its core.

In a statement at a meeting of Heads of Sadc Anti-Corruption Agencies in Johannesburg two years ago, the Sadc heads concurred that corruption continued to inflict significant damage to economic and social development of the Sadc region, undermining transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The Sadc Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies met from November 23 to 25, 2022, hosted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), under the theme, “Strengthening regional co-operation and capacity to address corruption”.

The objective of the meeting of Sadc Anti-Corruption Agencies was to discuss emerging trends in corruption and strengthening cooperation in the fight against the scourge and to strengthen implementation of the Sadc Strategic Anti-Corruption Action Plan (2023-2027) as well as share experiences and best practices.

It was attended by Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies or their representatives from Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Malawi, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Sadc Anti-Corruption agencies pledged to continue to share best practices to facilitate strengthening of regional cooperation and capacity in fighting against corruption and to facilitate creating mechanisms that will make co-operation among them flexible to speed up their anti-corruption work.

The agencies also agreed that they need to be capacitated on an on-going basis, particularly in emerging trends and issues that require new skills and capacities for them to effectively respond to the evolving nature of corruption and other related crimes which corruption facilitates.

It was also agreed that there is a need to enhance collaboration with the Sadc Parliamentary Forum in enhancing the role of parliaments to use their constitutional mandate in fighting corruption and domestication of the Protocol against Corruption and other instruments.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Acting Director of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs, Ms Kealeboga Moruti, said the nexus between corruption and peace and security in the region could not be overlooked.

Ms Moruti said corruption has the potential to undermine peace and stability of Sadc member states and exacerbate inequalities as it leads to unequal distribution of wealth and capacity of member states to deliver socio-economic development equitability to secure a better life for all citizens.

As the Heads of State from Sadc gather for the upcoming 44th Sadc Summit in Zimbabwe in August where President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc, the agenda must include robust discussions on strategies to dismantle the scourge of corruption.

This includes fostering regional cooperation in sharing best practices, intelligence, and resources to combat cross-border corruption and money laundering.

Furthermore, the summit presents an opportunity for member states to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Sadc Protocol against corruption and to pledge concrete actions to strengthen its implementation.

Moreover, the summit should prioritise the establishment of a regional mechanism for monitoring and reporting on progress in the fight against corruption, ensuring mutual accountability among Sadc member states.

By fostering a culture of transparency and integrity, the region can build a solid foundation for sustainable development, peace, and security.

Transparency International Zimbabwe executive director, Mr Tafadzwa Chikumbu, said corruption remains a challenge within the region and the Sub-Saharan African region as a whole and should top the agenda at the Sadc Summit.

“The Sub-Saharan average on the Corruption Perceptions Average is 33/100. It is therefore crucial for Sadc member States to put corruption on the agenda of the regional board. Key among other issues are issues relating to mutual legal assistance, asset recovery and whistle-blower protection,” Mr Chikumbu said.

He reiterated that given that corruption is a transnational crime, countries in the region should co-operate in investigations, prosecution, and recovery of assets.

“This therefore requires member states to sign mutual legal agreements which enable sharing of evidence, witnesses, and information across borders.

“They simplify extradition and repatriation of fugitives and recovered assets and promote harmonisation of laws and judicial procedures,” he said.

Mr Chikumbu said the Sadc Summit should amplify the corruption debate taking into cognisance that the 2024 Africa Anti-Corruption Day has a theme about protection of whistle-blowers.

“The Summit should amplify this debate to ensure that member states who are lagging in putting in place legal frameworks for whistle-blowers protection such as Zimbabwe and Malawi are encouraged to come up with such. This will enable the public to report corruption across sectors,” Mr Chikumbu said.

Corruption in the Sadc region is a complex and deeply entrenched issue that demands urgent attention.

The upcoming Sadc Summit in Zimbabwe provides a platform for decisive action and collaboration among member states to confront this threat head-on.

By embracing the principles of good governance, accountability, and transparency, the Sadc community can pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all its citizens. @muponderichard