‘Corruption fight enhances investor confidence’

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

CORRUPTION is one of the biggest non-tariff barriers that makes local products less competitive on the international market and the fight against the vice goes a long way in enhancing investor confidence, Zimra acting commissioner general, Ms Regina Chinamasa, has said.

Speaking during the ‘I’mforzero’ breakfast meeting held in Bulawayo yesterday on the sidelines of the on-going Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Ms Chinamasa said the tax authority has joined hands with the Government to eradicate all forms of corruption.

Ms Chinamasa said Zimra has made a commitment to ensure that Zimbabwe does not become a final destination or transit of smuggled goods.

Hence the theme: “#I’mForZero: Say No to Corruption: Say Yes to integrity”, which challenges all stakeholders to share vital information about curbing corruption.

The stepped up fight against corruption at the country’s borders comes at a time when industry leaders have expressed concern over the adverse impact of smuggled goods that are sold for far less compared to locally produced products.

This has as a result brought about stiff competition to local industries thereby theatening the viability of companies.

Ms Chinamasa said Zimra has put in place measures to eradicate smuggling thereby protecting local industry.

“Corruption is one of the biggest non-tariff barriers that make our products less competitive on the international market and erodes investor confidence,” she said.

Ms Chinamasa said corruption and tax evasion threaten the country’s economy thereby impacting negatively on people’s lives.

“Put bluntly, corruption is stealing from the poor for they bear the impact of the scourge through underdevelopment,” she said.

The Zimra boss said the authority is convinced that their anti-corruption interventions and improved revenue collection will greatly assist the attainment of President Mnangagwa’s vision of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

This is critical considering that sharing of information and acting on it is the lifeblood of a functioning economic system, she said.

“Zimra remains committed to the fight against corruption through implementation of life style audits, corruption risk assessment, investigating and auditing of tax evasion, illicit trade practices, smuggling and sanctioning of proceeds of crimes,” she said.

Speaking at the same meeting Zimra Information Communication Technology (ICT) director, Mr Shami Moyo, said the authority was already implementing technological ways of fighting corruption in different hot spots.

“We are installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) and also implementing the use of drone cameras to monitor all dark spots at borders to fight corrupt activities,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, said the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is employing a number of strategies to fight corruption.

“While some traction has been made in curbing the vice, the reality is that corruption is a nationwide challenge, which requires all of us to help in the fight through resisting and reporting corruption from all fronts,” she said.

Minister Ncube said corruption is everywhere and corruption must be fought not only from the corridors of power in Government but also from the private sector.

She said the belief that corruption is something that exists only in Government institutions is flawed.

— @SikhulekelaniM1