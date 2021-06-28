Cosafa Cup to go ahead despite new lockdown restrictions in South Africa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup will go ahead in a bio-bubble format in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, despite an announcement on Sunday by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country will move to a Level 4 lockdown to help combat a rise in Covid-19 infections.

The tournament runs from July 6-18, with 12 teams taking part, including guest nation and African number one ranked side Senegal.

“The Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) can confirm that the 2021 Cosafa Cup to be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18 will go ahead as scheduled,” said Cosafa in a statement.

Although President Ramaphosa announced that his country would move to adjusted Level 4 restrictions to combat a rise in Covid-19 infections that are largely contained in the Gauteng province, the updated Government Gazette clearly states that professional sports events around the country may continue, as long as the appropriate precautions are put in place.

The Warriors are expected to depart for South Africa three days before the tournament kicks off.

They are in Group C together with Mozambique, Namibia and Senegal.