Cosafa release Caf Women’s Champions League fixtures

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

COSAFA has released the 2021 TotalEnergies Caf Women’s Champions League schedule, with Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos Queens set to get their campaign underway against Green Buffaloes from Zambia on August 27.

Rhinos will then clash with TURA Magic from Namibia on August 29.

The competition will begin with a double header pitting Action Ladies from Botswana up against Manzini Wanderers from Eswatini in Group A, followed by a tie between favourites Mamelodi Sundowns and Lesotho Defence Force.

All matches will be played at the King Zwelithini Stadium, except the fixture between Lesotho Defence Force and Double Action Ladies that is scheduled for Chatsworth Stadium when the final games in Group A are played simultaneously on August 30.

Cosafa revealed that all matches will be streamed live on Cosafa TV.