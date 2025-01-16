Cosmopolitan hosts Scotts Maphuma gig pre-party

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

As the much-anticipated Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma’s show nears, a pre-party celebration has been set for the evening of January 17, with the main event slated for Saturday, January 18, at the Cosmopolitan VIP Lounge.

The pre-party will feature various DJs taking turns on the decks, building up the mood in preparation for the main event. On the decks will be DJ Mufali, DY Melow, DJ Briz, DJ Keezy Am, DJ Teflow, and DJ Cozy.

Scotts Maphuma is expected to jet into Zimbabwe on Saturday morning.

Cosmopolitan marketing manager Sky Nkabinde said everyone should come ready to dance.

“Everyone should come prepared to be thrilled by the young and dynamic artiste, Scotts Maphuma, known for chart-topping hits like ‘Shayi Moto’, ‘Madlamini’, and ‘Beke le Beke’. This is set to be an unforgettable night, and tickets are selling out fast, so don’t miss your chance.”

“With a top-tier venue, an incredible line-up of local talent including DJ Liz, DJ Crazy Dee, Mzistozz, Wellyonz, DJ Liz, Chuck, Blaze, and cold drinks flowing all night, it’s the perfect recipe for an epic experience. Put on your dancing shoes, bring your best vibes, and prepare to go over budget for memories that will last a lifetime. Bathini Bona? Ziyakhala! Mark your calendars, January 18 is the date,” she said.