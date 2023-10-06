Cottco appoints new CEO

Business Writer

Cottco Holdings Limited has appointed Priscilla Mutembwa as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 October 2023.

“We are delighted to have her as Cottco’s new leader and look forward to seeing her bring new and exciting opportunities to the business as we move into the next phase of transforming Cottco and communities,” reads part of the statement.

Mutembwa started her career in information systems development and implementation after obtaining a degree in Computer Systems Engineering.

“Following a period as a management consultant, her career shifted focus from technology to finance.

“She became a chartered management accountant and transitioned into general management after obtaining an MBA,” Cottco said.

In Zimbabwe, Mutembwa has worked for BOC Gases Zimbabwe, BAT Zimbabwe Holdings Limited, ZABG, and Cargill Zimbabwe (Private) Limited.

She has served on several boards as a non-executive board member.

She was also a Commissioner for the Judicial Services Commission of Zimbabwe for six years.

“Priscilla is passionate about bringing smallholder women farmers together to learn and share experiences through various platforms. She encourages women to gain technical skills that enable them to take up positions and participate in industry and national policy development and implementation.”